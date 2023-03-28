Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple charges including murder after a 63-year-old woman was found dead inside of a residence.

On March 25, around 12:03 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Joy Road in reference to a shooting. Officers found a female - later identified as 63-year-old Sharon Johnson - suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Coroner Buddy Bryan arrived on the scene and pronounced her deceased at 1:15 a.m.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called to the scene to take lead on the investigation.

Probable cause was established to issue warrants for 29-year-old Dominique Vangue including:

Murder

5 counts of aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Vangue is currently in the hospital and will have a court date set once he is released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Corporal R. Vardman at 706-225-4257 or rvardman@columbbusga.org.

