Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested on multiple charges including murder after a 63-year-old woman was found dead inside of a residence.

On March 25, around 12:03 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Joy Road in reference to a shooting. Officers found a female - later identified as 63-year-old Sharon Johnson - suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence.

Coroner Buddy Bryan arrived on the scene and pronounced her deceased at 1:15 a.m.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called to the scene to take lead on the investigation.

Probable cause was established to issue warrants for 29-year-old Dominique Vangue including:

  • Murder
  • 5 counts of aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Vangue is currently in the hospital and will have a court date set once he is released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Corporal R. Vardman at 706-225-4257 or rvardman@columbbusga.org.

