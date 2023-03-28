Business Break
Troup County School System adjusts bus routes due to road closures from storm

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County School System (TCSS) is adjusting several school bus routes due to road closures from the recent storms.

School officials say all Troup County schools and departments will return to regular operation on Wednesday, March 29.

Check below for the alternate routes:

West Point Elementary and Long Cane Middle School students who ride Bus 03-68

Morning Pickup 03-68Pickup Time
West Point Rd. & Lovelace Rd.6:54 a.m.
West Point Rd. & First Ave.6:55 a.m.
West Point Rd. & W. Smith Rd.6:57 a.m.
West Point Rd. & Murphy Rd. 7:07 a.m.
Afternoon Dropoff 03-68Pickup Time
West Point Rd. & Lovelace Rd.2:41 p.m.
West Point Rd. & First Ave.2:42 p.m.
West Point Rd. & W. Smith Rd.2:43 p.m.
West Point Rd. & Murphy Rd.2:54 p.m.

The alternate time will continue for the rest of the week. Anyone with additional questions should contact the TCSS Transportation office at 706-812-7935.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

