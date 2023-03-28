Business Break
West Point church holding clothing donation for tornado victims
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - West Point First United Methodist Church is holding a clothing drive for storm victims.

On Sunday, March 26, a tornado rolled through Troup County, leaving many without homes and essential items.

Donation drop-off began Monday and will continue to Wednesday from 11 AM - 2 PM.

All clothing sizes are needed. If you want to donate clothes at West Point First United Methodist Church at the Zachry Center - the Avenue C entrance.

