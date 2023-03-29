Business Break
2 officers, 1 other person injured in standoff with suspect in Ala.

A spokesperson for the police department has confirmed that two officers were shot while answering a shots fired call.
By Javon Williams, Charles Montgomery and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Two officers and a woman were injured following a standoff with a suspect in Huntsville, Alabama.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Governors House Drive.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department confirmed two officers were shot while answering a shots fired call around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say a male suspect barricaded himself in an apartment. The man was taken into custody around 6:20 p.m. and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured officers were taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The severity of the injuries of the female victim was not immediately clear.

Witnesses on the scene told WAFF they saw officers with tactical gear and rifles as well as heavily armored vehicles.

WAFF reports the Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded and assisted on the scene.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement on Facebook about the incident:

“Two HPD officers were shot in the line of duty this evening. Both have been transported to Huntsville Hospital with life threatening injuries. Our hearts are shattered. Please send every prayer you have to the officers, their families, and the Huntsville Police Department.”

Governor Kay Ivey also responded with a statement on her Twitter page:

I am devastated to learn the news that two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty this evening. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for these heroes and their family, friends and community.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

