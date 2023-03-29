Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn, Alabama gymnastics to compete in NCAA Gymnastics Regionals

Auburn gymnastics competes at an NCAA gymnastics meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Auburn gymnastics competes at an NCAA gymnastics meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AU Athletics)
By Zachary Card
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers will get a shot at the NCAA Gymnastics National Championship starting this weekend.

Alabama is ranked as the eighth best team in the country at this point and will travel to Norman, Okla. for their Region. The Tide will compete against No. 9 Kentucky, Illinois, and Iowa in the Second Round.

The top 2 teams in their second-round group will move on to the Regional Final. The other side to the Norman Regional holds No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 16 Ohio State, Arkansas, and the winner of first-round matchup between NC State and Ball State.

The Tide are familiar with a few teams in their region having already competed against Oklahoma, Kentucky and Arkansas this season, going 4-2 in those meetings (0-1 vs. Oklahoma; 1-1 vs. Kentucky; 3-0 vs. Arkansas).

“I think this team thrives in that high energy, intense environment where four teams are going; there’s a lot happening,” said head coach Ashley Johnston. “...It feels like something that we’re already really good at, stepping in and knowing how to thrive in a big, intense format.”

Auburn is the No. 12 team overall and holds the three seed in the Los Angeles Regional. Teams competing against the Tigers in the Regional Second Round is No. 5 Utah, Southern Utah, and Washington.

On the other side of the regional is the host school, No. 4 UCLA along with Missouri, Stanford and the winner of first round matchup, Boise State and BYU.

Auburn could go without All-Around Olympic Gold medalist Sunisa Lee in this postseason. Lee has missed the last few meets for the Tigers with a non-gymnastics related injury.

Even without Lee, Auburn has their eyes on another deep run. Last season, the Tigers made it to the Final Four, but did not finish on the podium.

“I think it’s a big deal that our team has been through a difficult regional already and has made it to the Final Four,” head coach Jeff Graba said. “We have to take it one day at a time, stay focused and perform. The postseason is tough, but we know what it takes to advance.”

Alabama’s meet will begin at 3 p.m. ET, and Auburn will start at 5 p.m. ET.

Each round, the top two teams will advance to the next stage until a National Champion is crowned on April 15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus
One man is dead following single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Mother of gun violence victim speaks out
‘You took a part of me’: Mother of Brown Ave. gun violence victim speaks out
Hit and run suspect pleads not guilty in court
Deadly I-185 hit and run suspect pleads not guilty in court
Uptown Columbus to host 11th annual Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to host 11th annual Food Truck Festival

Latest News

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze and others will take part in the Auburn Alumni...
Auburn coaches, AD to take part in annual AMBUSH engagement tour
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
For many high school senior athletes, playing at the next level has always been a dream.
Three Chattahoochee County Panthers sign to play at the college level
Loachapoka’s Taylah Murph signs with Coastal Alabama
Loachapoka’s Taylah Murph signs with Coastal Alabama