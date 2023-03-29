BBB warns of contracting scams during cleanup from recent Troup County storm

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As the cleanup process is underway in Troup County after storms left behind damage this weekend, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of scammers.

Many reputable contractors provide their services after a storm, but unfortunately, impersonators and unlicensed workers also travel door-to-door looking to make a quick buck.

According to Hunter Jones, the Vice president of business service at BBB, these scammers will mail information, ask permission to check your home for damages, and promise “good deals.”

He said that consumers should never allow an unknown person into their homes, and that they should verify the contractors and businesses before moving forward.

He also said to look out for people using a credible business’s name.

“Verify, verify, verify! The best thing that you can do, and my favorite tip from the Better Business Bureau, is verify and do your homework of who you’re talking to. Because they may say they’re with a company, and that company may be reputable, but they may not necessarily be with that reputable company,” he said.

Here is the detailed list of tips the BBB gives to victims of natural disasters when hiring a contractor.

The BBB also encourages consumers to contact them or their insurance company to find verified recommendations.

