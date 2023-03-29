Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

BBB warns of contracting scams during cleanup from recent Troup County storm

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - As the cleanup process is underway in Troup County after storms left behind damage this weekend, the Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of scammers.

Many reputable contractors provide their services after a storm, but unfortunately, impersonators and unlicensed workers also travel door-to-door looking to make a quick buck.

According to Hunter Jones, the Vice president of business service at BBB, these scammers will mail information, ask permission to check your home for damages, and promise “good deals.”

He said that consumers should never allow an unknown person into their homes, and that they should verify the contractors and businesses before moving forward.

He also said to look out for people using a credible business’s name.

“Verify, verify, verify! The best thing that you can do, and my favorite tip from the Better Business Bureau, is verify and do your homework of who you’re talking to. Because they may say they’re with a company, and that company may be reputable, but they may not necessarily be with that reputable company,” he said.

Here is the detailed list of tips the BBB gives to victims of natural disasters when hiring a contractor.

The BBB also encourages consumers to contact them or their insurance company to find verified recommendations.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
One man is dead following single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

Latest News

Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host small business boot camp
Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Associates mark annual ‘Publix Serves Week’ by cleaning FDR State Park in Harris County
Associates mark annual ‘Publix Serves Week’ by cleaning FDR State Park in Harris County
Free notary training in Columbus
Free notary training to be hosted March 9 in Columbus