Buc-ee’s in Auburn to hold grand opening April 10

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Buc-ee’s will hold a grand opening in Auburn on Monday, April 10.

The newest travel center’s doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CST, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 9:30 a.m. CST.

Buc-ee’s in Auburn will be located at 2500 Buc-ee’s Boulevard, and will offer 120 fueling stations just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go.

Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries are all available as well.

Local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Auburn Mayor Ron Anders of Auburn, Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch, City of Auburn Economic Development Director Phillip Dunlap and others.

“Our partnership with Alabama couldn’t be stronger, and Auburn is the perfect place for a Buc-ee’s,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “The home of the Tigers is ideally located along I-85, making it the perfect stop for travelers headed to Georgia or down to the Alabama Gulf Coast. We can’t wait to become even more involved in this beautiful community.”

Buc-ee’s Auburn will bring 200 new jobs to the area with starting pay well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 100% matching 401k up to 6%, and three weeks of paid vacation.

