Closure dates for Summerville Rd. in Phenix City change due to recent weather

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Local officials are taking the necessary safety precautions after a tornado tore through parts of the southeast.

Due to the severe weather, the Summerville Road closure dates have changed.

The Phenix City Utilities Department will close down a section between 21st Street and 22nd Street starting March 29 and is expected to be closed until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

Dates are subject to change with weather and inspections.

A detour and traffic control measures will be in place, routing traffic around the construction.

During this time, delays should be expected, and travel times should be adjusted accordingly.

For additional questions, contact the Phenix City Engineering Utilities.

