Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Closure dates for Summerville Rd. in Phenix City change due to recent weather

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Local officials are taking the necessary safety precautions after a tornado tore through parts of the southeast.

Due to the severe weather, the Summerville Road closure dates have changed.

The Phenix City Utilities Department will close down a section between 21st Street and 22nd Street starting March 29 and is expected to be closed until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

Dates are subject to change with weather and inspections.

A detour and traffic control measures will be in place, routing traffic around the construction.

During this time, delays should be expected, and travel times should be adjusted accordingly.

For additional questions, contact the Phenix City Engineering Utilities.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus
One man is dead following single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Mother of gun violence victim speaks out
‘You took a part of me’: Mother of Brown Ave. gun violence victim speaks out
Hit and run suspect pleads not guilty in court
Deadly I-185 hit and run suspect pleads not guilty in court
Uptown Columbus to host 11th annual Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to host 11th annual Food Truck Festival

Latest News

Columbus police investigates crash involving motorcycle on Lee Street
Columbus police investigates pedestrian-involved wreck on JR Allen Pkwy
There is a traffic alert.
Roadway reopen after multi-vehicle crash on Lee Rd. 400 near Alabama 51
Traffic delays continue near Miller Rd. as bridges get upgrades in Columbus
Traffic delays continue near Miller Rd. as bridges get upgrades in Columbus