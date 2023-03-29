Business Break
Dry End to the Week; Unsettled Weather Returns Early in the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will have the coldest temperatures of the week early on Thursday morning with mid to upper 30s in the coldest spots and lower 40s for others. Thursday afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine and highs back in the mid 70s, and we should be back in the lower 80s by Friday. Both days look to be dry, but rain chance will move back in by Saturday. On Friday, there will be some severe weather concerns well to our north and west, but it appears that we will miss out on any major problems here in the Valley on Friday and Saturday. Rain and storms, however, will return on Saturday with a coverage of showers and storms at times, but it won’t be a washout. Sunday appears to be dry with more clouds than sun and temperatures dropping back in the lower 70s. For next week, the weather looks a bit unsettled with rain coverage in the 10-30% range for Monday through Thursday. Monday and Thursday might feature the best chance at a few showers compared to Tuesday and Wednesday, but you’ll want to have the rain gear on standby just in case. It will be a warm week, however, with temperatures back in the 80s most days.

