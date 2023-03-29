Business Break
Muscogee County School District continues work on school start time changes

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County District is working to change school start times.

They held its first of many community meetings to discuss how the change could benefit local students and parents in the Valley.

The meeting was held in the Spencer High School Auditorium and was free and open to the public.

District officials hope to hear feedback on revising school start times which was presented to the board of education at the March board meeting.

If you missed the meeting, the next one would be held on Tuesday, April 11, at the Columbus Library at noon.

For a complete list of possible time changes, see below:

