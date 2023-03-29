Northside holds signing for seven student-athletes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to former Kinetic Credit Union Scholar Athlete of the Week, Mya Giles, and several other Northside Patriots who signed to play sports at the next level.

Giles will be heading to Trinity Valley Community College to play basketball.

Five different players signed to play football at the next level:

Jyrine Stewart is heading to Mercer University,

Eric Cowling will head to Morehouse College,

Khameron Hill will suit up for Huntingdon College

Ashton Wilson is heading to Mount Saint Joseph University

Kean’dra Davis heads to Carthage College.

Another Patriot will be attending Huntingdon as well, Jabare Holmes signs on to wrestle for the Hawks.

