Noticeably cooler air returns for now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nice reprieve from the rain settles in for the rest of the workweek. Cooler air is here for not, but it warms up again starting Thursday afternoon.

Clouds mixed with sun on this Wednesday as temperatures are starting off in the 40s to near 50. It feels a little cooler with the breeze. A little more sun should mix in toward the end of the day. Highs only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

We reach the upper 60s by the end of the afternoon Wednesday under a mix of clouds and sun. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A starlit sky tonight. Chilly with lows mostly in the lower 40s early Thursday. A few of the colder, outlying spots could drop into the upper 30s. Most of us have already had our last frost, but it is possible for a few early Thursday.

We'll dip into the low 40s Thursday morning with a few of the normally colder spots potentially reaching the upper 30s. There is an outside chance of frost there. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Nothing but sun Thursday. Daytime highs reach the mid 70s.

By Thursday afternoon, highs reach the mid 70s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Increasing clouds Friday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Warmer and turning breezy. Highs in the low 80s. It remains dry, but a powerful storm system will be sweeping across the middle of the country producing concerns of severe weather from the Midwest down to the Mississippi Valley.

The next concern for severe weather is expected to be a little farther north Friday compared to last week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

It looks like we’ll be on the southern side of the system Saturday and we could get clipped by scattered showers and storms. We’re calling for around 60% rain coverage, especially in the morning through about early afternoon. At this point, most of the energy for severe storms should stay to our north. We can’t rule out a strong storm or two with all the wind energy though. Something we’re certainly keeping an eye on. Drier and slightly cooler Saturday night and Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms in the forecast for the first half of Saturday (Source: WTVM Weather)

A rapid warm up is anticipated next week with highs climbing well into the 80s with a chance of showers and storms at times.

Sunday is the pick of the two weekend days for outdoor activities. Next week, looks like a late spring pattern even though we're just going to be heading into April. (Source: WTVM Weather)

