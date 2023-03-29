Noticeably cooler air returns for now
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nice reprieve from the rain settles in for the rest of the workweek. Cooler air is here for not, but it warms up again starting Thursday afternoon.
Clouds mixed with sun on this Wednesday as temperatures are starting off in the 40s to near 50. It feels a little cooler with the breeze. A little more sun should mix in toward the end of the day. Highs only in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
A starlit sky tonight. Chilly with lows mostly in the lower 40s early Thursday. A few of the colder, outlying spots could drop into the upper 30s. Most of us have already had our last frost, but it is possible for a few early Thursday.
Nothing but sun Thursday. Daytime highs reach the mid 70s.
Increasing clouds Friday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Warmer and turning breezy. Highs in the low 80s. It remains dry, but a powerful storm system will be sweeping across the middle of the country producing concerns of severe weather from the Midwest down to the Mississippi Valley.
It looks like we’ll be on the southern side of the system Saturday and we could get clipped by scattered showers and storms. We’re calling for around 60% rain coverage, especially in the morning through about early afternoon. At this point, most of the energy for severe storms should stay to our north. We can’t rule out a strong storm or two with all the wind energy though. Something we’re certainly keeping an eye on. Drier and slightly cooler Saturday night and Sunday.
A rapid warm up is anticipated next week with highs climbing well into the 80s with a chance of showers and storms at times.
