Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officers make surprise stop to celebrate 7-Eleven employee’s birthday

Police in Florida stopped in at a 7-Eleven to surprise an employee with birthday gifts.
Police in Florida stopped in at a 7-Eleven to surprise an employee with birthday gifts.(Volusia County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – Police in Florida dropped into a convenience store to surprise an employee on his birthday last week.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of its officers with Chris, an employee at a 7-Eleven in Deltona.

Chris was celebrating his birthday, and the officer stopped by to give him a card and gift card.

In the Facebook post, the officer said they wanted to thank Chris for “being a friendly face on many late nights.”

As of Tuesday, March 28, the Facebook post has received almost 5,000 reactions and hundreds of comments expressing support.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
One man is dead following single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

Latest News

A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
Video shows guards walking away during fire that killed 40
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon...
AP sources: Judge says Pence must appear before grand jury probing election interference