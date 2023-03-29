Organizations offering supplies for victims of recent West Point tornado

WEST POINT, Ala. (WTVM) - West Point community members and volunteers are working together to pick up the damage after a tornado came through the Troup County area Sunday morning.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office reported over a hundred structure damages. Multiple people were injured, and luckily no fatalities from the tornado.

“I was in that front window right there, and I woke up about 4:30 with the hail storm and was, you know, worried about my roof being dented and my car being dented,” said resident Sherry Bennett.

Bennett says a two-car garage was once standing and is now destroyed, with her car right against her house. She says during the tornado, she woke up to glass on her bed and a moment of panic when she realized she was trapped in her house.

“I couldn’t get out. The bedroom door had a picture fall over behind it, and I raised the picture up and got out to the living room and begin to see all this damage my neighbor down the street came to pull the debris out in front of my door so I could get out,” said Bennett.

Brook Barber says she thought it was a hailstorm, but little did she know it was a major destruction.

“My husband was shaking me, and he was like, ‘Get up. Get up. That’s a tornado. Get in the bathroom with the kids,’ and by time we got out of the bed, it was gone, and all this damage was here. It just came and went,” said Barber.

Today, members of the Salvation Army were handing out hot meals to feed those left without homes.

“Yesterday, we provided approximately four to five hundred fresh hot meals for both lunch and dinner.”

Local churches are providing shelter, food and clothing to the tornado victims. Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers have given those affected a safe place to pray for those who lost everything.

If you could not come today, they will be back out tomorrow handing out the same items from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.