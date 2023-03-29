Business Break
Lockdown at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus lifted

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital in Columbus was placed on lockdown following reports of suspicious activities in the parking garage.

Hospital officials say they are working with local authorities to investigate the reports following the incident.

There is limited detail at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.

