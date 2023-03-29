Lockdown at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus lifted
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis Hospital in Columbus was placed on lockdown following reports of suspicious activities in the parking garage.
Hospital officials say they are working with local authorities to investigate the reports following the incident.
There is limited detail at this time.
Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more information.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.