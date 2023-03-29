Business Break
Suspect in Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide arraignment date set for April

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused in the Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide in 2022 has officially been indicted.

An arraignment date for Damon Daniels Jr. is currently set for next month.

News Leader 9 reported that Daniels was denied bond as the case was bound over to Superior Court in January. His arraignment is now set for Wednesday, April 26, at 9 a.m.

Daniels is charged with capital murder for shooting and killing Darrelyn Harris and John Burkus a few weeks before Christmas on the Phenix City side of the Riverwalk.

He is being held at the Russell County Jail.

