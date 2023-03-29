Business Break
Troup County advises residents on debris disposal from latest severe weather

Meet the candidates: Troup County Board of Commissioner’s chairperson
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Troup County advises citizens on disposing of unwanted debris in the wake of the past weekend’s severe weather.

According to the county, residents are encouraged to compost or control burning on their property.

The county adds that those insisting on hauling any debris should not take it to the right-of-ways or the Troup County Convenience Centers.

Instead, take the vegetative debris to the C&D Landfill at 174 Parrmer Road in LaGrange. Their hours are as follows:

  • Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday: CLOSED

The county says under no circumstance should unwanted vegetative debris should be moved to roads’ right-of-ways.

