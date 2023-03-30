Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 Army helicopters crash during training mission in Kentucky

The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern Kentucky during a routine training mission.(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADIZ, Ky. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple people may have been killed after two Fort Campbell helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky, according to reports.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed two 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) helicopters were involved in a crash just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The crew members were flying HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

Fort Campbell officials said the status of the crew members is unknown at this time, and no causalities have been confirmed, WSMV reports.

However, news reports indicate multiple people may have been killed in the crash.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a tweet about the crash.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” he wrote. “Please pray for all those affected.”

Kentucky State Police are at the scene assisting the military investigation, along with several other agencies.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francis Hospital
St. Francis in Columbus announces ‘all-clear’ from lockdown
Suspect in Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide arraignment date set for April
City council provides update on Columbus crime initiative
Citizens voice concerns about Columbus police chief & city manager
Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus
Buc-ee’s in Auburn to hold grand opening April 10
Buc-ee’s in Auburn to hold grand opening April 10

Latest News

Breaking News
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage
Pharris Frank, 41, won $2 million playing the lottery almost two years after he won $1 million....
Man wins $2 million in lottery nearly 2 years after $1 million win
Dillon Armijo, 10, suffered extensive injuries to his leg when he was bitten by a shark while...
Boy, 10, bitten by shark while vacationing in Mexico
The boy and his older brother were splashing around in knee-deep water when the shark attacked.
Family speaks after boy, 10, bitten by shark over spring break