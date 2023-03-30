Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

ALL CLEAR: Forrest Road Elementary School secured perimeter lifted after shots fired in area

Forrest Road Elementary School was placed under a temporary secured perimeter Thursday morning.
Forrest Road Elementary School was placed under a temporary secured perimeter Thursday morning.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forrest Road Elementary School was placed under a temporary secured perimeter Thursday morning.

According to the Muscogee County School District, on Thursday morning, March 30, the school received a report of shots fired in the neighborhood surrounding Forrest Road Elementary.

All students and staff are safe. The school was immediately placed on a secured perimeter temporarily until the area is cleared.

Police officials are on the scene. An investigation determined there was no threat and the secured perimeter was lifted.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Francis Hospital
St. Francis in Columbus announces ‘all-clear’ from lockdown
City council provides update on Columbus crime initiative
Citizens voice concerns about Columbus police chief & city manager
Suspect in Phenix City Riverwalk double homicide arraignment date set for April
MSCO arrests
Numerous guns, drugs seized by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, multiple people arrested
Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus

Latest News

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Crumby (left) and Morin (right) were shot while responding to a shots fired call Tuesday.
One HPD officer dead, second officer ‘expected to survive’ in Tuesday shooting
A beautiful Thursday on tap, but we are warming up the rest of the workweek. Scattered showers...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go