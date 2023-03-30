ALL CLEAR: Forrest Road Elementary School secured perimeter lifted after shots fired in area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Forrest Road Elementary School was placed under a temporary secured perimeter Thursday morning.

According to the Muscogee County School District, on Thursday morning, March 30, the school received a report of shots fired in the neighborhood surrounding Forrest Road Elementary.

All students and staff are safe. The school was immediately placed on a secured perimeter temporarily until the area is cleared.

Police officials are on the scene. An investigation determined there was no threat and the secured perimeter was lifted.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.