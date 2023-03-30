City of Auburn hosts annual Sip and Shop

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn had their annual Sip and Shop Thursday evening, where residents can go downtown to enjoy some food and drinks, you can take advantage of all that while also shopping around and supporting local businesses who are offering discounts in their stores.

Sip and Shop took place from 3 pm to 7 pm central time, where a variety of retail merchants will be offering deals and extended shopping hours. The first 50 people received swag bags with coupons for free items from various stores. They also are handing out punch cards. If you shop at certain stores, you can enter to win a gift card package worth around 500 dollars.

Downtown Coordinator Jessica Kohn says these events not only help the businesses downtown but bring the community together.

“We are excited that this year we are bringing back a downtown discount card. You can actually scan the QR code that’s available here then there is one on the card as well, and it will tell you what discounts are available that day when you’re in downtown we are excited because we roll these out today for sip and shop,” said Kohn.

The discount cards were available to the first 50 people inside their swag bags.

