Feeding the Valley to host annual 5K race in Columbus

(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After two virtual years, Feeding the Valley Food Bank is back hosting its annual Outrun Hunger 5K and Fun Run.

You’re invited to run to solve hunger on Sunday, April 2, bright and early.

“We feed two thousand kids a day in and around the Valley area, and the summertime, 5,000 kids a day that we are feeding some of them more than one meal a day,” said CEO Frank Sheppard.

The 5K will start on Flat Rock Road in Midland.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

