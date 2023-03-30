Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tim Hortons is opening its first Georgia location in Columbus.

The coffee shop is under construction at 6741 Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

In preparation for its Columbus grand opening, Purple Square Café Inc. is looking to hire 50 locals for positions ranging from shift managers to entry-level.

Tim Hortons will host a grand opening celebration later this spring. The establishment is known for its famous iced and hot coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches.

