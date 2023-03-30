Irritable Bao in Auburn creates its own March Madness with local businesses

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - March Madness is still going on and although Auburn was eliminated recently. A local business decided to start its own to help support businesses in the area.

A Chinese cuisine restaurant Irritable Bao started a March Madness Bao Tournament where local business owners face off and create their own Baos each week and customers vote for their favorite one.

Today’s face-off was between Bow and Arrow and Las Latinas.

Here is how it works:

Each customer was asked to follow each of the participating restaurants or chefs. A bracket was filled out by the customer on who they think will make it furthest in the competition. March 14th is when all brackets needed to be turned in. Each day the tournament takes place, a voting box is placed at the front of the restaurant, where customers vote on who they think has the best tasting Bao. That (Chef or Restaurant) will then advance to the next round until a winner is declared. The winner with a perfect bracket can win $800 dollars worth of gift cards from participating restaurants.

Owner Whitley Dykes said this is a way to showcase the different restaurants in the area and bring the community together for a fun and friendly tournament.

“A cool thing is people who may not have heard of some of the restaurants, like we got one in Tallahassee that was participating we got the Laurel Hotel Rooftop some people are like, ‘Oh they have food?’ Yeah, they got great food on the rooftop run by an amazing chef. Some of these restaurants are getting more exposure, and then we are also getting exposure,” said Dykes.

The restaurant that wins will receive money to donate to charity or use it to help its business grow.

