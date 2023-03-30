Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference Thursday afternoon in reference to contraband being distributed within the jail.

Attorney Allen C. Jones has been arrested for distributing contraband to an inmate inside of the Muscogee County Jail. The Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the attorney does have an office in Phenix City.

“No one is above the law - regardless of your professional status or your social status,” said the district attorney’s office.

Jones is facing 10 felony warrants including:

- 7 prohibited items (no firearms)

- 1 count of possession of methamphetamine

- 1 count of possession of ecstasy

- 1 count of crossing the guard line

“When an attorney is visiting someone they don’t represent, it’s suspicious,” said the sheriff’s office. “We did a sting on the attorney and that’s how we caught him.”

