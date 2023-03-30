Market Days on Broadway returns to Uptown Columbus this Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Market Days on Broadway returns to Uptown Columbus.

The new season will begin on Saturday, April 1 and run through the end o November, from 9 a.m. to noon on the 1000-1200 block of Broadway.

Market Days feature over 150 regional vendors selling a variety of items, from pastries to eclectic jewelry.

“With regular attendance into the thousands -- the Market’s three blocks can get busy, but yet, provide ample room for multiple people to succeed, even with similar products,” said Director of Communications and Events Tracey Green.

She adds that Market Days reflect the creativity in the Columbus area, and to become a vendor only costs $200 for the entire year.

