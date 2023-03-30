Business Break
Numerous guns, drugs seized by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, multiple people arrested

MSCO arrests
MSCO arrests(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Large amounts of drugs and numerous guns are seized, resulting in multiple arrests by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office in the Fountain City.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, a man arrested for previous warrants received added charges after a search warrant was conducted at the home where he was taken into custody.

MSCO Investigators searched the residence of Markel Crowell and found quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine and marijuana. The sheriff says the find will result in the drug charges added to Crowell’s existing warrants.

The sheriff’s office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Unit and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested another individual on March 28 following a traffic stop and foot chase that led to a drug and gun seizure.

Dequindre Dawson attempted to escape from police after committing multiple traffic violations. Countryman says while the suspect ran on foot, he abandoned over a pound of marijuana and nearly 20 grams of cocaine in a public place that law enforcement took.

Dawson was eventually detained. Following a person and vehicle search, it was revealed the suspect was in possession of additional narcotics, a Glock 19 and a digital scale. He received the following charges:

  • Reckless driving
  • Fleeing/Attempting to elude
  • Possession of firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Abandonment of controlled substance
  • Obstruction

Damion Jackson was also arrested on March 28 for theft by receiving stolen property after police found several firearms, including a Draco pistol with 224 rounds of ammunition.

Officials say he was taken to the Muscogee County Jail, and the case still remains under investigation.

Countryman says, on March 29, multiple search warrants were executed, resulting in numerous suspects behind bars.

While conducting a search warrant, investigators saw a yellow Dodge Challenger and identified the driver as a known fugitive and validated gang member.

Amileus Thomas was arrested for his outstanding warrants for felony probation violation and received the following additional charges from a vehicle search:

  • Two counts of felony violation of probation
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Lastly, MSCO Investigators conducted search warrants at an apartment complex, resulting in two separate arrests.

Lamarcus Williams received numerous drug and firearm crimes when authorities found him in possession of cocaine and numerous pounds of marijuana.

At a separate apartment, Corenthia Ferguson was arrested after a search warrant revealed she possessed oxycodone tablets, three pounds of marijuana and a gun. Ferguson was charged with the following:

  • Felony possession of oxycodone with intent
  • Felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Felony marijuana with intent to distribute

All individuals were taken to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

