Warm End to the Week; Rain Returns for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will end the week on a warm and very dry note with highs back in the 80s on Friday. We will stay dry, but a major severe weather outbreak could be in progress well to the north and west of us as we head through the day. On Saturday, we’ll be tracking a line of storms through our area, but we don’t expect any major severe weather concerns. Keep the umbrella with you, and use the WTVM weather app to keep track of any showers or storms that move in. Going into Sunday, we expect dry weather with temperatures dropping back to the lower 70s. Moving into next week, unsettled is the best way to describe the forecast with Monday and Thursday/Friday featuring the best chances of rain. Even then, it’s not a guarantee you’ll get wet - just be sure you have the umbrella with you each day next week just in case! The highs will stay in the 80s next week, and we might even see some mid to upper 80s on the warmest days. It appears the chance of any major, widespread frost or freeze is behind us!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.