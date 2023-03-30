Warming up before weekend rain chances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dry for the remainder of the workweek as temperatures really warm up. A quick shot of rain and storms comes our way Saturday.

After temperatures start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday, that is probably our last widespread near 40 degree chill across the valley until mid to late October. We’ll still have a handful of mornings in the 45-50 degree range the next few weeks. Brilliant sunshine and a moderating air mass Thursday afternoon will send our temperatures into the mid 70s by the end of the afternoon.

Sunny with highs in the mid 70s Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Not as chilly with lows in the low to mid 50s Friday morning. Partly cloudy Friday with more clouds at times. Dry, breezy and warmer. Highs mostly between 81 and 84 degrees.

The 80s are back Friday afternoon even as more clouds mix in with the sun. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A significant severe weather threat will be situated to our northwest from Arkansas and northern Mississippi to southern Wisconsin. The brunt of that system should stay to our north Saturday. However, we’ll still get some wind from it along with scattered showers and storms. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but significant severe weather isn’t expected. Keep in mind, not everyone will see rain, and even if you do, it probably won’t be much more than a quarter inch.

A significant level 3 to 4 risk of severe weather stretches rom northern Mississippi and Arkansas to Iowa, Illinois and southern Wisconsin Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After starting off in the mid to upper 60s Saturday, highs will reach 80 degrees as the rain ends from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. Cooler and drier Sunday, especially in the morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms Saturday should end from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. It will be cooler and drier Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A quick moving system is poised to be in the vicinity Monday, which may kick of spots of showers and storms Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The 80s return with a vengeance the rest of next week. Highs are expected to climb into the mid and upper 80s, which is well above average. We can’t rule out a shower or storm any day next week.

Heating up next week with the best chance of showers and storms at this point coming early in the week and late in the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

