12th annual Autism event to be held Saturday in Opelika

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The 12th Annual Going Blue for Autism event is taking place on Saturday, April 1, at the Lee County Courthouse, where they will be having live music, a petting zoo, games and more.

The event coordinator says this event provides a safe place for families with Autism to come together and enjoy a day in honor of National Autism Awareness month.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

Coordinator Luanne Helms says the city of Opelika will also present a proclamation for Autism Awareness Month.

“The families that come out with Autism and seeing them in an element of just being able to be themselves meet other families that are going through the things that, you know, the challenging things their going through,” said Helms.

In honor of the event, the fountain in Downtown Opelika will also be blue to represent those with Autism.

