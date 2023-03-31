4 arrested, multiple drugs and guns seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four individuals are behind bars, and a significant amount of illegal drugs and firearms were seized in recent arrests by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, several local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a Columbus home that resulted in the arrests of Dmario Jones, Malik Turpin, Jeffrey Worsham and Archillius Edmonds.
Upon searching the residence, the following was seized:
- Three firearms (two of which were stolen)
- Marijuana
- Fentanyl
- Cocaine
- Ecstacy
- Psilocybin mushrooms
- THC edibles
- Xanax
- Oxycodone
- Dextroamphetamine
- Promethazine
- Suspected spice
All of the suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.
For a complete list of their charges, click below:
