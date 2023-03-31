Business Break
4 arrested, multiple drugs and guns seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

MCSO arrest
MCSO arrest(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four individuals are behind bars, and a significant amount of illegal drugs and firearms were seized in recent arrests by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, several local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a Columbus home that resulted in the arrests of Dmario Jones, Malik Turpin, Jeffrey Worsham and Archillius Edmonds.

Upon searching the residence, the following was seized:

  • Three firearms (two of which were stolen)
  • Marijuana
  • Fentanyl
  • Cocaine
  • Ecstacy
  • Psilocybin mushrooms
  • THC edibles
  • Xanax
  • Oxycodone
  • Dextroamphetamine
  • Promethazine
  • Suspected spice

All of the suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

For a complete list of their charges, click below:

