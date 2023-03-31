4 arrested, multiple drugs and guns seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four individuals are behind bars, and a significant amount of illegal drugs and firearms were seized in recent arrests by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, several local law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a Columbus home that resulted in the arrests of Dmario Jones, Malik Turpin, Jeffrey Worsham and Archillius Edmonds.

Upon searching the residence, the following was seized:

Three firearms (two of which were stolen)

Marijuana

Fentanyl

Cocaine

Ecstacy

Psilocybin mushrooms

THC edibles

Xanax

Oxycodone

Dextroamphetamine

Promethazine

Suspected spice

All of the suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

