7th grade students from St. Luke School visit WTVM

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Middle school students from Saint Luke School got a behind the scenes look at what it takes to put a newscast together.

About 50 7th grade students got a tour of the entire station including a stop in the studio where students got the opportunity to stand behind the anchor desk and read from the teleprompter.

They also learned about our news vehicles and the technology we use on a daily basis. Then, they explored our Media Control Center to watch a newscast in action.

Some of students say they may consider a career in news after getting a first hand look behind the scenes.

“The newsroom was super interesting. All the monitors, the server room, it was all very interesting. It was a super fun experience, and it was nice to see what’s behind all the news that I see on TV,” said Adailay Hammonds.

