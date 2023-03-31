Auburn Parks and Recreation to host 3rd annual Easter scavenger hunt

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Parks and Recreation will host its third annual ‘Eggcellent Easter Scavenger Hunt’.

The scavenger hunt will begin Saturday, April 1, and run through Wednesday, April 5. The hunt will take place at a different Auburn park or facility each day.

According to the city, a clue will be posted on Parks and Recreation’s Facebook and Instagram at 8 a.m. each morning during the scavenger hunt. The first clue will lead participants to one of the Auburn’s parks or facilities.

Participants must use their phones to scan the QR code on the Easter egg to find the next clue. Once they have found all the clues at that location, they will be prompted to enter their name into the drawing for a prize. Only one entry per day is allowed for each participant.

Each day of the hunt is a chance to earn another entry!

Five participants will win a $25 gift card to a local business along with an Easter basket full of goodies. Winners will be drawn at random on Thursday, April 6.

For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/parks.

