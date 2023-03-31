Body found near Wright Street construction area in Auburn

Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Auburn following the discovery of a body in a construction site located downtown.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirms the body was discovered on Friday. Sexton also added foul play is not suspected at this time.

Multiple Auburn police officers were gathered at the construction site located near the intersection of Wright Street and West Magnolia Avenue.

WTVM has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information regarding this case.

