Body found near Wright Street construction area in Auburn

Death investigation on Wright Street in Auburn
Death investigation on Wright Street in Auburn(Source: WTVM)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Auburn following the discovery of a body in a construction site located downtown.

Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton confirms the body was discovered on Friday. Sexton also added foul play is not suspected at this time.

Multiple Auburn police officers were gathered at the construction site located near the intersection of Wright Street and West Magnolia Avenue.

WTVM has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information regarding this case.

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Georgia's first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
MSCO arrests
Numerous guns, drugs seized by Muscogee Co. Sheriff's Office, multiple people arrested
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
7th grade students from St. Luke School visit WTVM
Tiger unaccounted for in Wild Animal Safari
