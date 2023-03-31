Central’s A.J. Kehoe celebrates 600th career win

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Central High School is midway into the 2023 Baseball season with one thing on their mind, winning back-to-back state titles.

A season ago, the Red Devils claimed their first baseball state championship after a 35-10 season culminated in defeating Hewitt-Trussville in the AHSAA 7A Championship game.

Central’s head coach A.J. Kehoe eclipsed 600 career wins already this season.

“Obviously, winning is better than losing. Never really defined myself by wins and losses, to be honest,” Kehoe said. “But, one thing I have known over the course of these 24 years is that it takes everybody.”

The Red Devils play against Stanhope Elmore on Sunday, April 1, then have a weekend series against area foe, Opelika.

