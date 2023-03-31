Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

FBI offering up to $40,000 for US citizen abducted in Mexico

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.(FBI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is offering a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the recovery of a United States citizen who was abducted last year in Mexico.

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding the 29-year-old said she was last seen walking her dog when she was forced into a van.

The FBI’s award announcement Thursday was the U.S. agency’s first public acknowledgment that it is investigating the suspected kidnapping.

Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while...
Monica de Leon Barba was abducted in the Mexican state of Jalisco in late November while visiting friends, investigators say.(FBI)

De Leon is from the San Francisco area.

Her case has gotten the attention of former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, of California.

Speier said in December she was actively engaged in the case and in daily contact with the family and various federal agencies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
MSCO arrests
Numerous guns, drugs seized by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, multiple people arrested
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Forrest Road Elementary School was placed under a temporary secured perimeter Thursday morning.
ALL CLEAR: Forrest Road Elementary School secured perimeter lifted after shots fired in area
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department

Latest News

Pistorius, a multiple Paralympic champion who made history by running against able-bodied...
Lawyer: Steenkamp’s parents to oppose parole for Pistorius
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Dangerous storms, tornadoes forecast for US Midwest, South
Residents are trying to pick up the pieces after tornadoes ravaged the South over the weekend.
At least 22 dead as tornadoes leave path of destruction
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week