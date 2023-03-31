Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Glenwood holds signing for two baseball players

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Glenwood’s Trent House and Wyatt Tharpe for signing to play college baseball!

Trent will play at Gadsden State Community College, while Wyatt will join Coastal Alabama East Community College. The Gators currently have nine seniors signed to play college baseball.

See the video player above to hear the full interviews with Trent and Wyatt.

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostilo Law Firm.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
MSCO arrests
Numerous guns, drugs seized by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, multiple people arrested
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
Forrest Road Elementary School was placed under a temporary secured perimeter Thursday morning.
ALL CLEAR: Forrest Road Elementary School secured perimeter lifted after shots fired in area

Latest News

Central’s A.J. Kehoe celebrates 600th career win
Central’s A.J. Kehoe celebrates 600th career win
Tory Meiborg with Savant Wealth Management joins us to give some tips on what to consider as...
Tips to consider as federal and state tax deadlines approach
Colle signings held at Northside High School
Northside holds signing for seven student-athletes
Auburn gymnastics competes at an NCAA gymnastics meet on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Auburn, Alabama gymnastics to compete in NCAA Gymnastics Regionals