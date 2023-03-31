Glenwood holds signing for two baseball players

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Glenwood’s Trent House and Wyatt Tharpe for signing to play college baseball!

Trent will play at Gadsden State Community College, while Wyatt will join Coastal Alabama East Community College. The Gators currently have nine seniors signed to play college baseball.

See the video player above to hear the full interviews with Trent and Wyatt.

