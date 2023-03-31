Business Break
Joy Road murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge

Joy Rd. murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
Joy Rd. murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This afternoon, a Columbus man accused of killing a 63-year-old woman faced a judge.

correction: The article previously stated "A Columbus man accused of killing his mother faced a judge," which was incorrect. The suspect and victim have no familial relations whatsoever, and the article has since been corrected.

Dominique Vangue faces murder charges in the shooting death of Sharon Johnson.

Wheelchair-bound after being released from the hospital, Vangue was sent back to the Muscogee County Jail.

Judge Susan Henderson did not grant him a bond for the Sunday shooting.

According to investigators, Johnson is heard in a 911 call saying that her son came to her home and refused to leave, leading to the shooting.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Muscogee County Coroner.

The judge found probable cause on five aggravated assaults, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges, issuing no bond and bounding the case to Superior Court.

