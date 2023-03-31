LaFayette’s water services restored with temporary pipe installation

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Water services have been restored for the residents in LaFayette.

Severe weather earlier this week led to a main pipeline burst, shutting down the water to the city.

Emergency measures were taken throughout the week to replace the pipeline and damaged water intake system at the city reservoir.

Now, the LaFayette water treatment facility is back in service after installing a temporary pipe.

Mayor Kenneth Vines notes the system’s status could change at any moment.

He adds the city has a long road ahead, but they are using all available resources to find short and long-term solutions.

