LaFayette’s water services restored with temporary pipe installation

(U.S. Air Force)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - Water services have been restored for the residents in LaFayette.

Severe weather earlier this week led to a main pipeline burst, shutting down the water to the city.

Emergency measures were taken throughout the week to replace the pipeline and damaged water intake system at the city reservoir.

Now, the LaFayette water treatment facility is back in service after installing a temporary pipe.

Mayor Kenneth Vines notes the system’s status could change at any moment.

He adds the city has a long road ahead, but they are using all available resources to find short and long-term solutions.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
MSCO arrests
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
Auburn Parks and Recreation to host 3rd annual Easter scavenger hunt
Irritable Bao in Auburn creates its own March Madness with local businesses
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
