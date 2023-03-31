Man accused of killing mother faces Muscogee County judge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man accused of killing his mother faced a judge this afternoon.

Dominique Vangue faces murder charges in the shooting death of 63-year-old Sharon Johnson.

Wheelchair-bound after being released from the hospital, Vangue was sent back to the Muscogee County Jail.

Judge Susan Henderson did not grant him a bond for the Sunday shooting.

According to investigators, Johnson is heard in a 911 call saying that her son came to her home and refused to leave, leading to the shooting.

Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene by the Muscogee County Coroner.

The judge found probable cause on five aggravated assaults, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges, issuing no bond and bounding the case to Superior Court.

