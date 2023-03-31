Business Break
Slade Parker: Playing with a purpose

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - Slade Parker, a Chattahoochee County High School senior, has announced his decision to play college football at LaGrange College. Extending his football career was never a guarantee.

“I used to hate it,” Slade said. “My ninth grade year, something clicked in me. I’m like, I love this game. I couldn’t do anything without it.”

In the fall of his junior year, the unthinkable happened: his mother, Carol, passed away due to complications from COVID 19. She was 54 years old.

“I’m always going to have so much love for that woman. She was so special to me. You’ll hear me say she was my everything. She was my everything, you know.”

Slade’s father, David, has helped Slade get through such a devastating loss.

“They were like two peas in a pod. They were so much alike. They had so much love for each other. She was his biggest fan.”

Through it all, Slade has maintained a 4.0 GPA. He carries on the same positive attitude that his mother once brought to the world.

“No matter what, if you just keep believing it’s going to get better, eventually it’s going to get better,” Slade said.

Carol would have turned 56 on Friday.

