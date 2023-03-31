Ways to assist Troup County storm victims

Business Break
Ways to donate to Troup County victims
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster is helping those in need after the disastrous West Point tornado.

They’re also offering information for those who want to volunteer.

Temporary shelter is being offered at the Point Univesity Gym on Avenue D in West Point.

Officials say residents can get much-needed supplies from four points of distribution:

  • First Baptist Church of West Point, 301 E. 8th Street, West Point, Ga.
  • Reeds Chapel Baptist Church, 7258 West Point Road, West Point, Ga.
  • Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1111 East 10th Street, West Point, Ga.
  • Lanett Church of Christ, 706 S. 13th Street, Lanett, Ala.

If you would like to donate, you can deliver the items to Mandy Stephens at All Self Storage, located a 101 Lukken Industrial Drive East, LaGrange, Georgia. To donate to the Troup County Emergency Relief Fund or for more information on volunteering, click here.

