Attorney accused of smuggling contraband in Muscogee County Jail granted $200,000 bond

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local attorney remains behind bars after facing ten felony charges for taking contraband, including drugs and cell phones, to criminals inside the Muscogee County Jail.

Allen Jones went before a judge via Zoom and waived his preliminary hearing, but the judge did hear some of the evidence against the lawyer-turned-suspect to set a bond.

“I know the charges themselves, but the facts on them I need to hear,” said District Attorney Stacey Jackson.

Ten felony charges -- that’s how many counts criminal defense attorney Allen Jones faces after investigators say he smuggled drugs beyond the fence of the Muscogee County Jail.

“Five envelops were removed from that person. In those envelopes were 18.7 grams of what we thought was initially meth, but once we opened the package is now cocaine,” said District Attorney Stacey Jackson.

We first learned of the charges during a press conference a day before his court appearance. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says no one is above the law.

“A few inside of our jail have tried to bring their criminal side-involvement from the outside to the inside of the Muscogee County Jail. This will not happen,” said Countryman.

Back in court, investigators say Jones went to visit an inmate who was not his client and video footage captured Jones giving the inmate the contraband.

According to investigators, he admitted to the crime after his arrest.

Investigators add the suspect is being held in the Harris County Jail for safety as they are unsure how many other inmates he may have given contraband to.

Jones was granted bond on all ten charges, totaling over $200,000.

