Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

City of LaFayette lifts water boil advisory

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of LaFayette announces the lift of its water boil advisory.

Residents of LaFayette were asked to boil water before consuming it due to the damage to the city’s water infrastructure that left the community without water.

Officials announced they received negative results for the water bacteria test, allowing the precautionary boil notice to end.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Joy Rd. murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
Joy Road murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
MCSO arrest
4 arrested, multiple drugs and guns seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari holds press conference
Pine Mountain zoo rep talks about plans to reopen after tragic storm damage
Attorney accused of smuggling contraband in Muscogee County Jail granted $200,000 bond
Attorney accused of smuggling contraband in Muscogee County Jail granted $200,000 bond
Attorney accused of smuggling contraband in Muscogee County Jail granted $200,000 bond
MILITARY MATTERS: Army and Air Force Leaders Testify to Senators about Recruiting Challenges
MILITARY MATTERS: Army and Air Force Leaders Testify to Senators about Recruiting Challenges