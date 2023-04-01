City of LaFayette lifts water boil advisory

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WTVM) - The city of LaFayette announces the lift of its water boil advisory.

Residents of LaFayette were asked to boil water before consuming it due to the damage to the city’s water infrastructure that left the community without water.

Officials announced they received negative results for the water bacteria test, allowing the precautionary boil notice to end.

