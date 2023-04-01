Business Break
Columbus man faces child exploitation charge following GBI investigation

Stephen Dewolfe
Stephen Dewolfe(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars, facing child exploitation charges following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

According to the GBI, on March 23, Stephen Dewolfe was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of children by the bureau’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.

The investigation into Dewolfe’s online activity began after receiving several tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning the possible online possession and distribution of child pornography. That information led to a search of the suspect’s cellphone, where the materials were discovered.

Following those findings, the CEACC and Muscogee County Probation Office arrested Dewolfe and took him to the Muscogee County Jail.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI at 404-270-8870.

