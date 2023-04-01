Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘Follow your heart’: 102-year-old woman receives college degree

Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.
Nancy Power Hodous has had her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree come true.(WHIZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - A resident at a senior living home in Ohio proved it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Nancy Power Hodous, at 102 years old, celebrated her lifelong dream of receiving a college degree.

Hodous said she was thrilled to be given an honorary degree in public service from Zane College.

“They say follow your heart. If it’s something you can, go ahead and do it,” Hodous said.

And the honor comes just ahead of her 103rd birthday in April.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Joy Rd. murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
Joy Road murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
MCSO arrest
4 arrested, multiple drugs and guns seized by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
Death investigation on Wright Street in Auburn
Body found near Wright Street construction area in Auburn ID’d

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
At least 21 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South
Stephen Dewolfe
Columbus man faces child exploitation charge following GBI investigation
A substitute teacher in South Carolina has reportedly lost her job after she threatened her...
School district bans substitute teacher after threatening to kill her students
City of LaFayette lifts water boil advisory