LaGrange drug investigation results in man arrested, drug and guns seized

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A drug investigation by the LaGrange Police Department (LPD) led to the arrest of one man and numerous guns and drugs being seized.

According to authorities, LPD’s Special Investigations Unit members received information about Michael J. Phillips, indicating he possessed a large amount of stolen property at a residence on Murphy Road in LaGrange.

Based on the information police received from the investigation, officials obtained a search warrant because it was believed Phillips also possessed many high-powered rifles and handguns.

Police say on March 31, LPD’s Emergency Services Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Patrol Division executed the warrant that resulted in Phillips being arrested for outstanding warrants and the following being discovered in the home and on the suspect:

  • Nine firearms (several of which were reported stolen) with multiple extended magazines
  • Numerous dirtbikes, four-wheelers and other equipment (possibly stolen)
  • Marijuana
  • Methamphetamine
  • Numerous Sch. 2,3 and 4 pills

Phillips was charged with the following offense,

  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a Sch. 2, 3, & 4 controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Theft by receiving stolen property
  • Obstruction

This is an ongoing investigation with possible additional charges pending. Anyone with information should contact the police department at 706-883-2603.

