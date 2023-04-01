LaGrange drug investigation results in man arrested, drug and guns seized

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A drug investigation by the LaGrange Police Department (LPD) led to the arrest of one man and numerous guns and drugs being seized.

According to authorities, LPD’s Special Investigations Unit members received information about Michael J. Phillips, indicating he possessed a large amount of stolen property at a residence on Murphy Road in LaGrange.

Based on the information police received from the investigation, officials obtained a search warrant because it was believed Phillips also possessed many high-powered rifles and handguns.

Police say on March 31, LPD’s Emergency Services Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Patrol Division executed the warrant that resulted in Phillips being arrested for outstanding warrants and the following being discovered in the home and on the suspect:

Nine firearms (several of which were reported stolen) with multiple extended magazines

Numerous dirtbikes, four-wheelers and other equipment (possibly stolen)

Marijuana

Methamphetamine

Numerous Sch. 2,3 and 4 pills

Phillips was charged with the following offense,

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Possession of a Sch. 2, 3, & 4 controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Theft by receiving stolen property

Obstruction

This is an ongoing investigation with possible additional charges pending. Anyone with information should contact the police department at 706-883-2603.

