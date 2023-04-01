Pine Mountain zoo rep talks about plans to reopen after tragic storm damage

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been nearly a week since a devastating storm ripped through parts of Southwest Georgia and East Alabama. One place heavily impacted was the largest drive-thru aminal safari park in Pine Mountain.

The park is temporarily closed, but park representatives spoke out about the damage and the well-being of the animals.

More than 500 animals live throughout the 500-acre park, and Sunday’s EF3 tornado came through and left a lot of damage. Pine Mountain Wild Animal Safari staff are still working relentlessly to get through what they call the rebuilding phase.

“We’'re in the process of rebuilding so it’s starting to feel not so sad anymore,” said Zoo Director Katie Harrison.

Controlled burning, clearing out trees and re-fencing are topping their agenda since Sunday’s devastating tornado.

“It’s just a whole whirlwind of just figuring out what we’re doing, and let’s do it and let’s do what we have to do,” said Harrison.

The storm wreaked havoc on the walk-about exhibit and mangled multiple sanctuaries -- the giraffe barn and hyena habitat to name a few.

“Basically, the whole walk-about. There’s not a single exhibit that went untouched,” explained Harrison.

She says disasters like this are every zookeeper’s nightmare. There were less than a dozen animals with minor injuries. They were checked out by Zoo Atlanta vets, but the tornado did end fatally.

“We lost a few, but it could have been a lot worse. We have 550 animals, and we lost five. We cherish each and everyone one of our animals, so even those five are still devastating,” expressed Harrison. “Right now, our priority is just getting all the animals where they need to be and just making sure that everyone is taken care of.”

The park plans to re-open in three phases with the drive-thru. It suffered the least amount of damage.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE TO WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE]

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.