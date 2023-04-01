Business Break
Reports: Injuries after roof collapses at Ill. theater during storm

Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
Damage at Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere
By Gray News staff and WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (Gray News/WIFR) - Numerous emergency crews were sent to the area of downtown Belvidere, Illinois, after reports of a roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre.

WIFR reports that photos from the area of N. State Street in Belvidere show a fallen marquee and lots of debris in the road.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to WLS that multiple ambulances were called to the scene. Their crews saw several people being carried away on stretchers.

A concert with heavy metal band Morbid Angel was planned for Friday evening, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
MSCO arrests
Numerous guns, drugs seized by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, multiple people arrested
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
MILITARY MATTERS: Army and Air Force Leaders Testify to Senators about Recruiting Challenges
MILITARY MATTERS: Army and Air Force Leaders Testify to Senators about Recruiting Challenges
