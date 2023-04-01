Short Break from Rain Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nice, clear night is in store after a stormy start to the day. Breezy conditions will stick around with gusts up to 20mph in some cases and temps will fall to the mid and upper 40s. Sunday will be a perfect spring day with temps in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies! Conditions will be calm and remain that way through the evening. Rain coverage starts to try and increase overnight into Monday, but most of us will stay dry. However, come Monday morning heading out the door we will all need the rain gear! Showers and storms will pass through all through the day, with dry conditions returning overnight. For Tuesday through Thursday things will be most dry but mostly cloudy and WARM. Temps will top out in the low to mid 80s each day (with upper 80s and even low 90s possible Wednesday) until a cold front Thursday night drops up back to the mid 70s. That front will also bring another round of widespread stormy weather for Friday and another system will move through over Easter weekend bringing more of the same.

