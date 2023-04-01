Stormy Saturday for the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend is kicking off with stormy conditions for today. The risk of severe weather still remains low, and the timing of these storms will be around 9 AM to 4 PM through the Valley. The main risk we expect today will be the gusting winds with gusts up to 35 mph ahead of the storms. There is still the risk for hail-producing storm cells and the tornado risk is low but never zero; the Troup County tornado last Sunday is all the proof you need. That being said Storm Team 9 encourages you to stay weather-aware today and have a way to get severe weather notifications when they are issued (the WTVM Weather app is a great way to receive storm watches/warnings; just make sure you have notification turned on). Most of the Valley is under the level 1 risk for severe weather but our South AL and GA counties are under the level 2 risk out of 5, mainly due to warm temps and high dewpoints the storms will be able to tap into once the system progresses south. The good news is that this system will be out of our hair by the early evening hours and will set up for a nice calm, somewhat cool Sunday. Tomorrow, temps will start in the upper 40s before warming to the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. Sadly the sunshine and 70s aren’t planning to hang around long at all. Monday we expect a decent coverage of rain for the valley with temps reaching around 76 degrees, but Tuesday the temperatures jump to 86 for the forecasted high! The mid to upper 80s will hang out the middle of the work week before more rain heads our way to cool things off for Easter.

