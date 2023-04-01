Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stormy Saturday for the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend is kicking off with stormy conditions for today. The risk of severe weather still remains low, and the timing of these storms will be around 9 AM to 4 PM through the Valley. The main risk we expect today will be the gusting winds with gusts up to 35 mph ahead of the storms. There is still the risk for hail-producing storm cells and the tornado risk is low but never zero; the Troup County tornado last Sunday is all the proof you need. That being said Storm Team 9 encourages you to stay weather-aware today and have a way to get severe weather notifications when they are issued (the WTVM Weather app is a great way to receive storm watches/warnings; just make sure you have notification turned on). Most of the Valley is under the level 1 risk for severe weather but our South AL and GA counties are under the level 2 risk out of 5, mainly due to warm temps and high dewpoints the storms will be able to tap into once the system progresses south. The good news is that this system will be out of our hair by the early evening hours and will set up for a nice calm, somewhat cool Sunday. Tomorrow, temps will start in the upper 40s before warming to the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. Sadly the sunshine and 70s aren’t planning to hang around long at all. Monday we expect a decent coverage of rain for the valley with temps reaching around 76 degrees, but Tuesday the temperatures jump to 86 for the forecasted high! The mid to upper 80s will hang out the middle of the work week before more rain heads our way to cool things off for Easter.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Local attorney arrested on multiple felony warrants
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Joy Rd. murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
Joy Road murder suspect faces Muscogee County judge
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
NAACP calling for investigation into Troup Co. School System, police department
MSCO arrests
Numerous guns, drugs seized by Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office, multiple people arrested

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Turning cooler Saturday night and Sunday morning as we dry out.
Weekend Starts Stormy; Ends Dry
The 80s are back today.
Toasty temperatures return, Rain around part of Saturday
Warmer 70s and 80s are here for a while. Watch for some rain and a few storms Saturday.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go